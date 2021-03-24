Markit US March prelim services 60.0 vs 60.1 expected

Prior was 59.8

Manufacturing 59.0 vs 59.5 expected

Prior manufacturing 58.6

Composite 59.1 vs 59.5 prior

Services new business at highest since June 2014



Full report



These numbers are a touch soft compared to expectations but the services survey is at the highest since July 2014, so it's hardly bad news.





The cost side is interesting with services input prices at 72.7 vs 70.1 at the highest since the survey started in 2009. Admittedly, that's not a long track record.





It's a similar story in manufacturing with input prices at 74.9, which is the highest since March 2011.





The report touches on some of the reasons for higher prices and the ramifications: