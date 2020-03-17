Martin Wolf: A depression threatens

Wolfe warns that households and businesses could run out of money





The FT's Martin Wolf is out with his latest column and he warns about the spiraling economic consequences of locking down the global economy.





"This is not just a threat to health. It may also be a bigger economic threat than the financial crisis of 2008-09," he writes.





The main question is how long it will last. Anyone expecting this to be over in a few weeks is in a fantasy. He writes that we will probably be dealing with it well into 2021.





Younger people might behave normally, sooner. But older ones will not. Moreover, even if a few countries do eliminate the disease, quarantines will be maintained against others. In sum, the impact of the coronavirus is likely to be severe and prolonged.



He warns that consumers and businesses have gorged themselves on debt and that people will refuse to lend to businesses deemed likely to go bankrupt.





He applauds central bank moves but warns that they can't deliver solvency and underpin household incomes.





Wolf warns that even cheques to everyone won't be enough.



