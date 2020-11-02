Massachusetts announces stay-at-home advisory and restaurant curfew
Announcement from Gov Charlie Baker
These are fairly mild curbs but some of them are things they tried in Europe a few weeks ago and it didn't prove to be enough.
The stay-at-home advisorywill be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with residents urged to stay home except to go to work, for a walk or to the grocery store.
Restaurants will be required to stop providing table service at 9:30 p.m., although they can continue to offer carry out after that time. Liquor sales at restaurants and package stores will also shut down at 9:30 p.m.
Indoor recreational facilities like theaters and casinos, youth and adult sports and adult marijuana sales operations will be ordered to close at 9:30 p.m. as well.