Massachusetts announces stay-at-home advisory and restaurant curfew

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Announcement from Gov Charlie Baker

These are fairly mild curbs but some of them are things they tried in Europe a few weeks ago and it didn't prove to be enough.


The stay-at-home advisorywill be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with residents urged to stay home except to go to work, for a walk or to the grocery store.

Restaurants will be required to stop providing table service at 9:30 p.m., although they can continue to offer carry out after that time. Liquor sales at restaurants and package stores will also shut down at 9:30 p.m.

Indoor recreational facilities like theaters and casinos, youth and adult sports and adult marijuana sales operations will be ordered to close at 9:30 p.m. as well.





