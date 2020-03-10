Massachusetts reports 51 new coronavirus cases, declares public health emergency

That's a big jump

There were 41 cases a day ago.







Seventy of the cases are associated with a conference held by the biotech company Biogen from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston's Seaport District.







It's been 11 days since that conference ended. You have to wonder how many conferences there have been since then and how many others those 70 people infected.





