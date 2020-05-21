May Philly Fed -43.1 vs -40.0 expected

May Philadelphia Fed survey results





Prior was -56.6 (worst since 1982)



New orders -25.7 vs -70.9 prior



Employment -15.3 vs -46.7 prior



Prices paid +3.2 vs -9.3 prior

Six-month index +49.7 vs +43.0 prior



Prices-received vs -10.6 prior



Inventories vs -10.2 prior



Full report

The drop in new orders is disappointing and is the spot to watch looking ahead. These numbers are all about improvement or worsening and many might have expected orders to bottom in April but they're still getting worse, and so is employment. The six-month index improved but it's all relative because the further you decline, the more you have to climb to get back to zero.



