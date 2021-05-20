May Philly Fed 31.5 vs 41.0 expected

Highlights of the May Philly Fed manufacturing survey:

  • Prior was 50.2
  • new orders 32.5 versus 36.0 last month
  • employment 19.3 versus 30.8 last month
  • Avg workweek 35.5 vs 29.8 last month
  • prices paid 79.8 versus 69.1 last month (highest since 1970s)
  • prices received 58.4 vs 63.6 prior
  • Six-month index 52.7 from 66.0 last month
  • Capex 37.4 vs 36.7
This is the first time the Philly Fed has missed the consensus since December (chart above) and it's the lowest since February. It's still at a very healthy level, with anything above zero signaling expansion.

Here is a look at the price paid index:
Philly fed vs estimates

