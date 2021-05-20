May Philly Fed 31.5 vs 41.0 expected

Prior was 50.2

new orders 32.5 versus 36.0 last month



employment 19.3 versus 30.8 last month

Avg workweek 35.5 vs 29.8 last month



prices paid 79.8 versus 69.1 last month (highest since 1970s)



prices received 58.4 vs 63.6 prior



Six-month index 52.7 from 66.0 last month

Capex 37.4 vs 36.7



This is the first time the Philly Fed has missed the consensus since December (chart above) and it's the lowest since February. It's still at a very healthy level, with anything above zero signaling expansion.







Here is a look at the price paid index:



