May US Empire Fed manufacturing index 24.3 vs 24.0 expected

Prior was 26.3

New orders +28.9 vs +26.9 prior



Prices paid +83.5 vs +74.7 prior (record high since survey began in 2000)

Prices received +37.1 vs +34.9 (record high since survey began in 2000)



Six month conditions +36.6 vs +39.8 prior

Employment +13.6 vs +13.9 prior

The headline is close to expectations but both pricing surveys at record highs is going to get the attention.



