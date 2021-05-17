May US Empire Fed manufacturing index 24.3 vs 24.0 expected

New York-area manufacturing survey data

Empire Fed manufacturing
  • Prior was 26.3
  • New orders +28.9 vs +26.9 prior
  • Prices paid +83.5 vs +74.7 prior (record high since survey began in 2000)
  • Prices received +37.1 vs +34.9 (record high since survey began in 2000)
  • Six month conditions +36.6 vs +39.8 prior
  • Employment +13.6 vs +13.9 prior
The headline is close to expectations but both pricing surveys at record highs is going to get the attention.
