May US ISM manufacturing 61.2 vs 60.9 expected

Prior was 61.5



Prices paid 88.0 vs 89.0 expected (89.6 prior)



New orders 67.0 vs 64.3 prior



Employment 50.9 vs 55.1 prior

Production 58.5 vs 62.5

Customer inventories 28.0 vs 28.4

The comments in the report highlight how capacity restrains are holding back manufacturing.

