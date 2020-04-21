May US oil settles at $9.06 in final trade for the contract

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What a wild two days

There was a massive rally in May oil today from -$37.63 at yesterday's settlement to +$9.06 today.

Open interest fell to 13,044 contracts, so that will be 13 million barrels of oil for delivery in Cushing at $9.06/barrel. That's right around some of the physical prices, although it's a reflexive market.

Here's the chart of the contract:
Meanwhile, there was a squeeze higher in the June contract to $14 in the June contract but it was short lived in a fall back to $10.63.

Settlements:

  • May up $47.64 to $10.01... that's a gain of infinity as far as my math is concerned.
  • June -$9.96 to $11.57
  • July -$7.59 to $18.96

