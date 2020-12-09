McCarthy: McConnell told White House he would support $600 stimulus checks

That's a good sign

You hate to believe this until you hear it from McConnell himself but if that's the case, then the $600 check to Americas is a done deal and could even rise in a deal with Democrats.







Here's what Axios reports:





House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tells Axios that both he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the White House they would support including $600 stimulus checks in a coronavirus relief deal being negotiated in Congress.

The outstanding issue appears to be state/local aid along with liability protections.





It will be interesting to see how consumer discretionary stocks respond tomorrow because I don't think stimulus checks are priced in.

