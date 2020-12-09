McCarthy: McConnell told White House he would support $600 stimulus checks

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's a good sign

You hate to believe this until you hear it from McConnell himself but if that's the case, then the $600 check to Americas is a done deal and could even rise in a deal with Democrats.

Here's what Axios reports:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tells Axios that both he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the White House they would support including $600 stimulus checks in a coronavirus relief deal being negotiated in Congress.
The outstanding issue appears to be state/local aid along with liability protections.

It will be interesting to see how consumer discretionary stocks respond tomorrow because I don't think stimulus checks are priced in.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose