McConnell blocks attempt to quickly pass $2000 stimulus checks

Senate will vote tomorrow on overriding defense bill veto

Mitch McConnell just objected to Chuck Schumer's unanimous consent request to pass the House bill on direct payments for $2,000. The request is blocked.





There was no chance of it passing via unanimous consent. There's little chance of it passing at all but McConnell probably doesn't want to show his hand ahead of the Georgia runoff and may slow play it. That could backfire in the vote.





If Democrats pull off the sweep, it's a gamechanger.





Update: McConnell also blocked a move by Bernie Sanders to allow a vote on the $2000 stimulus. That's a strong sign that he will never allow a vote.

