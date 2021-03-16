McConnell: GOP won't back tax increases in infrastructure plan

There goes a bi-partisan deal





In Democrat dreamland they would limit tax increases to pay for a comprehensive infrastructure bill with some green initiatives in it.





The GOP could have dragged out a process before balking but it appears they're digging in their heels right away.







It sounds like they're trying to position themselves as anti-tax for 2022 elections, which is usually a solid strategy. At the same time, the bill will be due eventually and the US is a long way from a balanced budget.





This is the same plan McConnell used in Obama's first two years in office and then the Tea Party swept into the House in the mid-terms. I'm not so sure it's going to work this time. The public concern about deficits isn't there and Republicans didn't exactly prove to be great fiscal stewards before the pandemic.





Predicting the future in politics is a fool's errand but if I had to guess, it looks like Democrats will go back to reconciliation for Biden's Build Back Better program.

