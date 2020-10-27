McConnell has adjourned the Senate until November 9

Obviously there will be no coronavirus economic relief package passed ahead of the election.

Not there was ever much prospect of this, McConnell's party in the Senate had been adamantly opposed to any further stimulus of the scale the Democrats and Trump were seeking, McConnell could never bring them on board.

----

With the Senators now flying back to their home states for the final week of the campaign I think all the chatter of somehow getting a pre-election deal can now finally be laid to rest.







