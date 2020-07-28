McConnell: No one should be sued for virus unless they're grossly negligent
Comments from McConnell on CNBC
- Says lawsuit protection is paramount, will not negotiate it
- Other priorities: kids in schools, jobs, healthcare
- We don't want to make it more profitable to stay home than go to work
- We're taking a look at Shelton Fed nomination
Democrats have said they won't pass a bill with liability protection.
The spending can always be breached but liability protection looks like a problem. But there might be some middle ground there too, depending on how strong they want protections to be.