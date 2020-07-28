McConnell: No one should be sued for virus unless they're grossly negligent

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from McConnell on CNBC

  • Says lawsuit protection is paramount, will not negotiate it
  • Other priorities: kids in schools, jobs, healthcare
  • We don't want to make it more profitable to stay home than go to work
  • We're taking a look at Shelton Fed nomination
Democrats have said they won't pass a bill with liability protection.

The spending can always be breached but liability protection looks like a problem. But there might be some middle ground there too, depending on how strong they want protections to be.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose