McConnell puts some distance between himself and Trump

Comments from the Senate majority leader





Senate races still aren't decided in North Carolina and Maine but unless Democrats pull a rabbit out their hats, they're not going to win them.



McConnell said he won't make a comment on it until after the votes are counted, which he expects later today.





Asked about Trump, he said: "It's not unusual for people to claim they won the election ... but claiming you won the election is different from finishing the counting."





It's a mostly-innocuous comment but McConnell is set to become the most-powerful person in the Republican party and it doesn't sound like he wants to go to the wall for the President.





Meanwhile, Biden has expanded his lead in Michigan to 33,000 votes with 95% counted.

