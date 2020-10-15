McConnell rejects higher amount for stimulus
According to Reuters reportIn another somewhat old and obvious story, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on the wires saying:
- rejects higher amount for stimulus
- says up $500 billion is appropriate stimulus level
The comments are in contrast to the presence earlier comments on FOXBusiness where he reiterated is "Go Big" comment from last week saying he would up his $1.8B proposed amount.
On the other more recent topic, he says:
- social media censorship is reprehensible