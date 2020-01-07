McConnell says he has the votes for Trump impeachment trial

No agreement on witnesses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republican senators today that he is prepared to proceed with President Trump's impeachment trial but there is no agreement with Democrats on witnesses, according to the Washington Post





Democrats have been holding out for guarantees on witnesses, especially after John Bolton said yesterday he would comply with a subpoena. Republicans want to proceed with the trial and have the option to call witnesses after opening arguments, citing the Clinton impeachment trial.

