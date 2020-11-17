McConnell: Senate still wants to pass more covid aid
Comment from the Senate majority leader
- Hopes Congress can reach top line bipartisan agreement on government funding measure by year-end
- Next few days will show whether Congress can agree on a bipartisan funding package
Politico's Jake Sherman earlier reported:
There are no conversations right now about another round of Covid relief. None. The White House is silent. The Hill is quiet. That means no new programs, no new money for Americans before the holiday season.