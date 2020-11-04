McConnell signals some willingness to work with Democrats on stimulus

More from McConnell





So much of what happens next depends on McConnell. If the Republican Senate wants to starve a Biden Presidency into a recession, it can certainly do that. If both sides want to compromise, that would be great too. Recent history suggests a lot of fighting but maybe there is a different tone if Trump loses, at least until the end of the pandemic.





In his latest comments, McConnell said there is a "possibility" that the next virus aid package will help state and local governments.





Given that the result is certain to be split, there's some motivation for both sides to cut a deal in the lame duck.

