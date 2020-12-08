McConnell speaking to reporters: Continue to work on Covid relief, spending bill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
- continue to work on Covid relief, spending bill
- says his view that should pass what they can agree on
- says he knows the new administration will be asking for package
- should set aside liability, state aid in this package
- think both sides understand need to get aid done
- it cannot happen that Congress recesses for Christmas, New Year's holidays without passing coronavirus relief bill