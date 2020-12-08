McConnell speaking to reporters: Continue to work on Covid relief, spending bill

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

  • continue to work on Covid relief, spending bill
  • says his view that should pass what they can agree on
  • says he knows the new administration will be asking for package
  • should set aside liability, state aid in this package
  • think both sides understand need to get aid done
  • it cannot happen that Congress recesses for Christmas, New Year's holidays without passing coronavirus relief bill
