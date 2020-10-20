McConnell warns White House against making stimulus deal - report
Washington Post report
The Washington Post, citing sources says McConnell told the White House not to make a deal because Pelosi isn't negotiating in good faith.
This is just out:
The comments were reportedly in a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Senate Republicans on Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to make a big stimulus deal before the election, according to two people familiar with his remarks.
McConnell suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is not negotiating in good faith with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and any deal they reach could disrupt the Senate's plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next week.
McConnell said the Senate will put the Supreme Court nomination on the floor on Monday, which would leave very little time for a stimulus vote.McConnell did not commit to a vote before the election and his private comments to GOP senators suggested there would not be one.