McConnell: We're going to stay right here until we are finished
Jake Sherman from Politico reports
Sen. McConnell is on Capitol Hill and according to a tweet from Jake share in of Politico says:
The comments from the senator:
- Highly likely will have to work through weekend on coronavirus aid; might need short stopgap funding bill.
- Bipartisan funding bills on the 1 yard line
- country needs Congress to pass virus relief
- bipartisan virus relief deal is close at hand
- have yet to nail down every detail on relief
- continue to appreciate productive discussions
The funding for the government expires on Friday. Without passing, the government would shut down. The coronavirus aid package was hope to be included in extension of longer-term stopgap funding bill. They may have to kick the can down the road if talks extended to the weekend.