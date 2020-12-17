McConnell: We're going to stay right here until we are finished

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Jake Sherman from Politico reports

Sen. McConnell is on Capitol Hill and according to a tweet from Jake share in of Politico says:

Jake Sherman from Politico reports
The comments from the senator:
  • Highly likely will have to work through weekend on coronavirus aid; might need short stopgap funding bill.  
  • Bipartisan funding bills on the 1 yard line
  • country needs Congress to pass virus relief
  • bipartisan virus relief deal is close at hand
  • have yet to nail down every detail on relief
  • continue to appreciate productive discussions
The funding for the government expires on Friday. Without passing, the government would shut down. The coronavirus aid package was hope to be included in extension of longer-term stopgap funding bill. They may have to kick the can down the road if talks extended to the weekend.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose