McConnell: You're never going to get a deal out of Pelosi that the GOP likes

Axios reports

Axios is reporting that Sen. Majority Leader McConnell told a Kentucky event today, that a coronavirus stimulus deal is unlikely in the next 3 weeks.





What sources close to McConnell say is that:

"You're never going to get a deal out of Pelosi that Republicans can support. So do you really want to divide our party within days of an election?"





This entire exercise from Pelosi is basically trying to jam up the Senate in the midst of a Supreme Court confirmation

Dems are trying to throw as many roadblocks in the way as possible - and the best way to do that is to get the Pres. focused on some extraneous issue

"Pelosi is out there doing 25th amendment s--t today. Does this sound like a lady who wants a deal. There is no way McConnell takes his eye off the ball. Republicans are intently focused on the Supreme Court"

It is unlikely the Senate GOP would get on board with any sort of deal Meanwhile, the chatter is that the White House is more desperate for a deal. My inkling is that they just want to prop the stock market up as high as they can, AND/OR put more blame on Pelosi on the Dems if a deal cannot be hammered out. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

