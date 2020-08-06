Latest from Meadows on stimulus negotiations, expressing doubt on incentive to proceed
Some remarks from White House Chief of Staff Meadows heading into more talks, this via US media:
- asked if the goal tonight is to reach an overall number for a stimulus package;
- I think if we don't reach a top line number, there becomes very little incentive to have further conversations.
- At this point, they are still at $3.4 trillion and going north
- and so at some point, compromise has to have a dollar sign in front of it
- "We are north of where our initial offer was" (ie $1 trillion)