Latest from Meadows on stimulus negotiations, expressing doubt on incentive to proceed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some remarks from White House Chief of Staff Meadows heading into more talks, this via US media:

  • asked if the goal tonight is to reach an overall number for a stimulus package;
  • I think if we don't reach a top line number, there becomes very little incentive to have further conversations.
  • At this point, they are still at $3.4 trillion and going north
  • and so at some point, compromise has to have a dollar sign in front of it
  • "We are north of where our initial offer was" (ie $1 trillion)


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose