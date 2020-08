The White House's Meadows says Not even a valid question whether Republicans would support coronavirus package over $1tln

This is one way slimy politicians avoid answering the question.

on approach now to 160,000 dead

40 million unemployed

And this is the best he can do?





Al least Munchy added some info:

The brutal swathe of death and economic destruction the White House has allowed to be unleashed on the US people was, at least partially for the eonomy, offset by the prior economic support packages, but the tardiness of getting to agreement on the next tranche is extending the pain now.