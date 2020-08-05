Meadows says stimulus negotiations are over for today, still no agreement

White House Chief of Staff Meadows is with Mnuchin on one side of the talks

Dems Pelosi and Schumer on the other side.





Senate Leader McConnell has more or less played a peripheral role despite the Senate being fractured over stimulus . The fracture is in the one party, the Republicans, which is making negotiations even more difficult than otherwise. They have stretch on for weeks so far.





More ….

Pelosi:

"I feel optimistic that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but how long that tunnel is remains to be seen."



Schumer

says they had a "heated discussion" with the postmaster general, saying his answers were "not adequate" about ensuring ballots could be delivered timely and safely

Meadows:

If significant progress is not made by Friday Trump is ready to use executive action

trump would take executive action on enhanced unemployment beneifts and eviction protection if no deal reached in Congress







Glass half full or half empty?







