Meadows says talks have finished for the day - still a way to go

US coronavirus economic stimulus talks

White House Meadows:

Mnuchin, Pelosi made good progress

Says we still have a way to go

White House stimulus offer sits at $1.8tln

expects talks to make progress tomorrow

everyone working hard to make progress by the weekend

---

Pelosi has set an end of day Tuesday deadline, which appears it will not be hit. The implication is it appears a pre-election stimulus will not happen if Pelosi sticks with that timetable.





---





You'll recall earlier in the week Trump said he wanted a stimulus bigger then the Democrat package and yet here we are with Meadows confirming the White House offered is way under at 1.8tln. Trump bulls***ing again, surprising no one.





Also (forgive me for saying this again, I've been repeating it for weeks) even if Pelosi and Mnuchin reach a deal (Pelosi 'hopes' to do so by the end of the week!) any bill must pass the Senate and the Republican majority there has so far rejected everything. McConnell is the leader of the Senate but he has shown himself to be incapable (or unwilling) to get a stimulus passed amongst the people he is 'leading'. This has been the case for months.







