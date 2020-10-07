Meadows there is a 'broad base of support' for limited virus aid deal
Comments from the White House chief of staff on Fox
- McConnell willing to look at separate airline bill
- Trump would be willing to look at counterproposal if Pelosi came back with something closer to admin position
- Trump spoke with Congressional leaders about stimulus
- Says Pelosi sticking to $2.2T stimulus bill
I don't see why Democrats wouldn't let Trump hang himself. He's already claimed ownership for walking away from negotiations and his poll numbers are falling.