Meadows there is a 'broad base of support' for limited virus aid deal

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the White House chief of staff on Fox

  • McConnell willing to look at separate airline bill
  • Trump would be willing to look at counterproposal if Pelosi came back with something closer to admin position
  • Trump spoke with Congressional leaders about stimulus
  • Says Pelosi sticking to $2.2T stimulus bill
I don't see why Democrats wouldn't let Trump hang himself. He's already claimed ownership for walking away from negotiations and his poll numbers are falling.

