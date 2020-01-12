Meanwhile, in Canada - False alert of major nuclear power plant incident sent to millions of residents
Canadians in Ontario were sent the message in error
The alert was for an incident at a major nuclear power plant near Toronto
- sent to millions of residents on Sunday shortly before 7.30am
- intended for residents living within a 10-kilometre radius of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station … but it went to all residents in Ontario province
- An hour later the Ontario Power Generation company announced on Twitter that the alert was issued by mistake
- There is NO active nuclear situation taking place at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station
- The previous alert was issued in error. There is no danger to the public or environment
--
Has anyone heard from Adam? I don't think he has wifi in his bunker. :-D