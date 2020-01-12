Meanwhile, in Canada - False alert of major nuclear power plant incident sent to millions of residents

Canadians in Ontario were sent the message in error











The alert was for an incident at a major nuclear power plant near Toronto

sent to millions of residents on Sunday shortly before 7.30am

intended for residents living within a 10-kilometre radius of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station … but it went to all residents in Ontario province

An hour later the Ontario Power Generation company announced on Twitter that the alert was issued by mistake

There is NO active nuclear situation taking place at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station

The previous alert was issued in error. There is no danger to the public or environment

Has anyone heard from Adam? I don't think he has wifi in his bunker. :-D



