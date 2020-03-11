Media reports Australia's coronavirus stimulus package will be between $15bn-$20bn

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Morrison government economic stimulus package

  • will be between AUD 15bn-20bn
  • will include one-off cash payments $500 for pensioners and those on Newstart (unemployment benefit) 
Media reports at this stage, not an announcement


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose