Media reports - Man in Australia being tested for the coronavirus

A Brisbane man is in isolation

will undergo further tests

after presenting with symptoms of the coronavirus following a trip to China

Queensland's chief health officer Jeneatte Young announced on Tuesday the man was being held in isolation at home as further tests are carried out.





Earlier tests proved inconclusive after he returned from China's Wuhan province -- the epicentre of the virus outbreak -- and showed symptoms of the virus.





AUD could take a bit of a hit on this given the market mood.





