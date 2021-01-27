Meeting today between EU and AstraZeneca reportedly cancelled

Bloomberg reports, citing EU officials confirming on the matter

The meeting was supposedly scheduled for 1730 GMT but has now seen AstraZeneca pull out of it as both sides continue to play the blame game on what is taking place





AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, refuted the European Commission's take on the matter and said that the firm isn't backsliding on any vaccine delivery commitments.





"Europe at the time wanted to be supplied more or less at the same time as the UK, even though the contract was signed three months later."

That was pretty much a clear jab at the EU and will put more scrutiny on the bloc's handling of the vaccine rollout, which didn't get off to a good start a few weeks ago.





The meeting today was supposed to get to the root of the delay issue and to try and resolve that, but it appears that there is nothing left to discuss - at least for now.



