Canada is still open

US stock futures are trading almost 1% higher but the cash markets the NYSE and Nymex are closed today for the Memorial Day holiday. With the UK also closed it's an especially quiet one.





The Canadian market is open though and outgoing BOC Governor Stephen Poloz is speaking at 1900 GMT (3 pm ET).







We will also hear from the ECB's Villeroy at a virtual conference at 1700 GMT.