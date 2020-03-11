Merkel: 60-70% of German population could contract the new coronavirus

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, reportedly dropped the bombshell figure in a parliamentary session yesterday





I'm sure she's referring to the worst-case scenario but if so, then they should already be starting to step up containment efforts surely.







ForexLive

I mean Italy is a good example of the potential struggle that a country may face, especially in terms of the medical situation , and this is mostly in northern Italy so far. If the outbreak becomes more widespread in the south, things may get worse.

How does one even cope with 60-70% of the population contracting the virus when already 0.01% seems to be challenging enough?



