Merkel: 60-70% of German population could contract the new coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, reportedly dropped the bombshell figure in a parliamentary session yesterday

This is being reported by Bild here. Adding that Merkel has said more events and large gatherings could be cancelled depending on the severity of the outbreak.

I'm sure she's referring to the worst-case scenario but if so, then they should already be starting to step up containment efforts surely.

I mean Italy is a good example of the potential struggle that a country may face, especially in terms of the medical situation, and this is mostly in northern Italy so far. If the outbreak becomes more widespread in the south, things may get worse.
ForexLive

How does one even cope with 60-70% of the population contracting the virus when already 0.01% seems to be challenging enough?

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose