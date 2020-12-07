Merkel and Macron to soften level playing field demands - report
Beware: This was out earlier
The Times earlier reported that Merkel and Macron "agreed to weaken EU demands for a so-called level playing field" citing a Brussels source.
That headline just hit a newswire and caused a ripple in GBP that quickly faded (because it's been out for an hour).
Also note that the same report says the new position also came with a caveat from France, warning they were ready to abandon talks and prepare for a no-deal Brexit.