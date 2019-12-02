Merkel coalition ally veers left in move that could break fiscal discipline

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Social Democrats veer left

The SPD -- Germany junior coalition party -- made a surprising swing to the left in a weekend leadership convention.

German vice chancellor and favored leader Olaf Scholz was defeated by Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, who ran as co-leaders. The vote was 53%-45%.

The move could destabilize Merkel's grand coalition but that also might be a good thing. The new leaders could demand Germany abandon its pledge on zero deficits. Christine Lagarde and others have been urging Germany to stimulate demand, especially in light of sub-zero borrowing rates. A minimum wage hike could also boost inflation expectations.

However at worst, the coalition could fall apart and German politics could turn towards a period of political paralysis as Merkel bows out.

Signals about what's coming next could sway the euro in the days ahead.

ForexLive
