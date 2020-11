Merkel: Easing virus curbs would not be responsible

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, remarks in parliament

Virus curbs have prevented worst-case scenario

But more still needs to be done to rein in virus spread

Number of virus deaths is reason for concern

Virus cases are still much too high







The euro hardly budged on the news but we'll see if the single currency can take things in stride should tighter restrictions be needed going into the new year.

In case you missed it, Germany has extended its 'lockdown light' until 20 December as the virus situation shows little signs of abating even in the latest report today.