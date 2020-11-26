Merkel: Easing virus curbs would not be responsible

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, remarks in parliament

  • Virus curbs have prevented worst-case scenario
  • But more still needs to be done to rein in virus spread
  • Number of virus deaths is reason for concern
  • Virus cases are still much too high
In case you missed it, Germany has extended its 'lockdown light' until 20 December as the virus situation shows little signs of abating even in the latest report today.

The euro hardly budged on the news but we'll see if the single currency can take things in stride should tighter restrictions be needed going into the new year.
