Merkel, Johnson condemn Iran's arrest of UK ambassador

The leaders of France and Germany issuing joint comments on Iran:

  • we remain committed to the 2015 JCPOA deal with iran and to preserving it
  • we urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with 2015 JCPOA agreement and return to full compliance
  • Call on Iran to refrain from further violent action or proliferation alerts history

UK PM Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Merkel
  • they condemned Iran's arrest of the UK ambassador to Tehran as a violation of international law
  • reaffirmed their continued commitment to preserving Iran nuclear deal
