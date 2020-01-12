Merkel, Johnson condemn Iran's arrest of UK ambassador
The leaders of France and Germany issuing joint comments on Iran:
- we remain committed to the 2015 JCPOA deal with iran and to preserving it
- we urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with 2015 JCPOA agreement and return to full compliance
- Call on Iran to refrain from further violent action or proliferation alerts history
UK PM Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Merkel
- they condemned Iran's arrest of the UK ambassador to Tehran as a violation of international law
- reaffirmed their continued commitment to preserving Iran nuclear deal
Headlines via Reuters