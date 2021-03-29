Merkel, Johnson, Macron call for a new era of solidarity in the wake of COVID-19

A newspaper piece written jointly by the leaders of Germany, the UK and France (amongst other leaders):

said the virus pandemic had been "a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe"

called for an end to isolationism and nationalism in favour of a new era of solidarity

The leaders said a treaty akin to the settlement forged in the aftermath of the war was needed to build cross-border co-operation ahead of the next international health crisis, describing Covid as "the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s"

Published in The Telegrap, Le Monde, El Pais in Spain and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (and others)








