More from Merkel - new British variant of coronavirus means we effectively in a new pandemic

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK variant is more infectious, more deadly, more prolonged.

The variant is now the dominant strain in Germany.


More encouragingly says Merkel:
  • With self tests and vaccines now widespread there is definitely now light at the end of the tunnel 

When you let infections run riot it increases the chances of mutants.
