Merkel officially retracts Easter lockdown

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EURUSD stays below 200 day MA. Traders will be focused on that level for clues
-
The CAD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as the NA session gets underway
-
The euro's light jump on the stellar German PMI report quickly fades
-
EUR/USD falls to fresh four-month lows as the dollar stays in the driver's seat
-
GBP/USD sellers look poised to keep the downside push going for now
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed's Barkin: Economy positioned for robust year
-
RBA's Debelle: We will not raise cash rate until inflation is sustainably back in 2-3% range
-
Fed's Bostic: I still think that 2023 is the time we're going to start to be in liftoff range
-
RBA's Debelle: Unemployment rate is a lot lower than we had anticipated
-
BOJ purchases ¥70.1 billion worth of ETFs today