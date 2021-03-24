Merkel officially retracts Easter lockdown

Merkel says it was a mistake to back a lockdown for Easter

This was already rumoured earlier here, so no surprises. The risk is that in trying to combat lockdown weariness in general, the virus may spread even more during the period.
