Merkel: Our goal is to continuing having tight relations with Britain after Brexit

wonderful to be in Berlin



our relationship with Germany is so important for UK



want to be clear, we in the UK want a deal



believes UK can get a deal



clearly we cannot except the current withdrawal agreement



we cannot accept any arrangements which divide the UK



if we can remove backstop we can move forward together



we are dedicated to the protection of the 3.2 million EU nationals in the UK



when asked whether he is prepared to compromise he replied "Yes of course there is scope to do a deal



The backstop, that arrangement which has grave defects for a democratic country, has to go

if we can change the backstop we can make rapid progress



negotiations often seem impossible but people find a way through



if we approach this with patients and optimism we can get this done



we can get a deal in the final furlong



On Russia returning to the G7, Johnson and Merkel are in agreement. Earlier Pres. Trump said that he sees it as a good thing to have Russia as part of G7.





Given what happened in Salsberry and Ukraine, I must say I am with Merkel in thinking the case has yet to be made out for Russia to return to the G7







