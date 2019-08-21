Merkel: Our goal is to continuing having tight relations with Britain after Brexit
Germany's Angela Merkel and UK PM Johnson speaking on Brexit after meetings in Berlin.
UK PM Johnson:
- Our goal is to continuing having tight relations with Britain after Brexit
- I would welcome a negotiated Brexit deal, but we are ready for all scenarios
- we need to be able to deal with possibility that Britain could be outside EU for one day to other
- European offer stands to negotiate trade deal after Brexit
- the moment we have a solution for the Irish border problem that we won't need the backstop
- we need to make an effort to find a solution to backstop problem before Brexit date
- EU27 will have a united position on Brexit talks
- deal must ensure that Britain leaves EU and at the same time Good Friday agreement is upheld
- wonderful to be in Berlin
- our relationship with Germany is so important for UK
- want to be clear, we in the UK want a deal
- believes UK can get a deal
- clearly we cannot except the current withdrawal agreement
- we cannot accept any arrangements which divide the UK
- if we can remove backstop we can move forward together
- we are dedicated to the protection of the 3.2 million EU nationals in the UK
- when asked whether he is prepared to compromise he replied "Yes of course there is scope to do a deal
- The backstop, that arrangement which has grave defects for a democratic country, has to go
- if we can change the backstop we can make rapid progress
- negotiations often seem impossible but people find a way through
- if we approach this with patients and optimism we can get this done
- we can get a deal in the final furlong
On Russia returning to the G7, Johnson and Merkel are in agreement. Earlier Pres. Trump said that he sees it as a good thing to have Russia as part of G7.
- Given what happened in Salsberry and Ukraine, I must say I am with Merkel in thinking the case has yet to be made out for Russia to return to the G7
THE GBPUSD trades at 1.2143. that is down 27 pips or -0.22% from the close yesterday.