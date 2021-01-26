Merkel: Pandemic management has 'slipped out of control'

Bild reports, citing remarks by German chancellor, Angela Merkel





The report says that Merkel has told party colleagues that Germany's management of the pandemic has "slipped out of control" and stricter curbs are needed to prevent a new wave of infections from taking place moving forward.





Of note, Merkel said that the potential threat from faster-spreading virus variants means that Germany is "sitting on a powder keg", warning that the virus situation could easily turn for the worse in the coming weeks.





Merkel also reportedly said the reopening of stores in mid-February is "not assured", asking more measures to be taken - including curtailing travel as much as possible.

The remarks are something to take note of, in case the virus situation does worsen or if Germany decides to continue to prolong tighter restrictions into March or April. Nonetheless, it won't do much to soothe sentiment ahead of European trading today.



