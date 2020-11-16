restrictions already agreed have not yet change the trend in coronavirus infections



we are long way from the 50 per 100,000 per week pre-valence rate needed to restore track and trace



state and national leaders will meet again Wednesday next week



private parties should be avoided



personal contact between friends should be limited to one regular household



Meanwhile, Germany's Hesse Premier is also saying:



talking after federal summit on lockdown provisions, says a few reasons in favor of easing curbs in early December



summit on coronavirus curbs likely to make big decisions next week on Wednesday, not today

In the US:



Philadelphia is to ban all indoor gatherings as Covid surges through the US. They will also close indoor dining and gyms



New York Covid stats for the day showed 3490 cases vs. 3649 previously. Positivity rate 2.8% vs. 2.7% previously. Hospitalizations 1968 vs. 1845. Deaths 25 vs. 30 previously



California's governor to speak at 3 PM ET on latest Covid restrictions



Illinois daily coronavirus cases rise to 11,632 from 10,631. The positivity rate dips to 12.5% from 12.8% still a very large number. Deaths decline to 37 from 72 yesterday

In the UK:

