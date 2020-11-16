Covid news
Germany's Merkel:
- restrictions already agreed have not yet change the trend in coronavirus infections
- we are long way from the 50 per 100,000 per week pre-valence rate needed to restore track and trace
- state and national leaders will meet again Wednesday next week
- private parties should be avoided
- personal contact between friends should be limited to one regular household
Meanwhile, Germany's Hesse Premier is also saying:
- talking after federal summit on lockdown provisions, says a few reasons in favor of easing curbs in early December
- summit on coronavirus curbs likely to make big decisions next week on Wednesday, not today
In the US:
- Philadelphia is to ban all indoor gatherings as Covid surges through the US. They will also close indoor dining and gyms
- New York Covid stats for the day showed 3490 cases vs. 3649 previously. Positivity rate 2.8% vs. 2.7% previously. Hospitalizations 1968 vs. 1845. Deaths 25 vs. 30 previously
- California's governor to speak at 3 PM ET on latest Covid restrictions
- Illinois daily coronavirus cases rise to 11,632 from 10,631. The positivity rate dips to 12.5% from 12.8% still a very large number. Deaths decline to 37 from 72 yesterday
In the UK:
- death toll 213 vs. yesterday's 168
- case count 21,363 vs. 24,962 yesterday