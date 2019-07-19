Merkel says that German economy is in a difficult phase with slower growth

Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel





Weaker conditions give us reason to try and stimulate the domestic economy

Economic slowdown largely due to uncertainty in global trade

Hopes that US and China can make progress in trade talks

Now that she has masterminded getting things her way with regards to Europe's top jobs, it's back to focus on the more domestic side of things. That said, I don't see the government being able to offer much substantial support to lift the economy from its current depression.



