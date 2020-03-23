Are political leader coronavirus test results market moving?

Merkel tests negative for coronavirus but many at risk





The latest headlines show that Merkel has tested negative for coronavirus.







Most world leaders will surely have been tested. In most cases, I don't think it matters whether a leader has it or not.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-quarantine because his wife tested positive. He's still doing his job. If he contracted it would it matter? Not really. The structure of Canadian government is broad and others can manage it, plus he would likely continue to participate remotely. He's also young and relatively healthy.





Merkel is 65 years old and also relatively healthy so you would hope she would be fine. Political leaders will also get the very-best of health treatment everywhere.







Other leaders are at higher risk. Trump is 73 and overweight. Mitch McConnel is 78 and Nancy Pelosi is 79. There is a very good chance that if any of them get it, they will need hospitalization. In the US system, power is particularly centralized at the top and this US President in particular has consoldated power around himself.





In general, governments with power more centralized in a single person are all more vulnerable, and that trickles down to currencies but only marginally.







Other world leaders who are particularly at risk:

Saudi King Salman (84)



The pope (83)

The Queen of England (93)

Raul Castro (88)



Perhaps more importantly, the health or lack thereof of any world leader will send a powerful signal to the public and to markets about the danger of the virus and that could have strong reverberations in markets.









