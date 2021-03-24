Merkel reportedly to meet with German state leaders today to discuss lockdown measures

Reuters and German news media, dpa, reports on the matter

Merkel is said to have called an unexpected meeting for 1000 GMT to discuss lockdown measures after having agreed to extend the lockdown to 18 April.





The virus situation in Germany is keeping rather tense as of late, with the 7-day incidence rate rising to 108.1 as of today. That is a far cry from the targeted 50.0 that German authorities would like most regions/states to reach in order to relax restrictions.