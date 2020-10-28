Merkel to push for schools to stay open in meeting with state premiers today - report
German newspaper, Bild, reports on the matter
- Merkel wants to agree with state premiers to keep schools, nurseries open
- All restaurants, bars, and pubs should be closed (except for take-away)
- Theaters, operas, concert houses, fitness studios, casinos, cinemas to close
- Shops should be able to remain open with relevant safety measures
- New measures would apply nationwide from 4 November until end of November
That sums up 'lockdown light' for Germany, which is looking likely to be announced later today as Merkel meets with state premiers to formally agree on the measures.
Keeping schools open will allow more adults to work and keep the economy somewhat running but the closure of dine-in services and social event spaces will no doubt still impact consumption activity as people will be more inclined to stay at home instead.