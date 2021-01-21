Merkel: Tough restrictions are beginning to pay off but number of deaths are still shockingly high
Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel
- Declining number of infections is good news in pandemic fight
- But we are facing shockingly high number of deaths
- We are in a very difficult phase of the pandemic
- We must take the new virus variant very seriously
- We still have time to prevent spread of new variants
An update to the latest view of the situation by the German government, which still suggests that lockdown measures may still be needed beyond the middle of February.
While the daily case count has somewhat plateaued in the past week or so, the number of deaths have continued to keep on the higher side with another 1,013 deaths reported in the latest update today here.