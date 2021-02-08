Merkel: Virus infections must come down for another two more weeks
Comments by German chancellor, Angela MerkelEven though the virus situation is getting better in Germany, medical capacity remains somewhat stretched and that is the key thing that the government is focusing on before considering to relax restrictions in the next few weeks.
Look towards the death count and ICU capacity for an idea of when the government may decide to ease existing lockdown measures. I'll keep the updates daily as such.